Over 30,000 Feet Up by njmom3
Above the clouds, flying west to east, as time zones change, and the sun gets lower.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful clear focus
December 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very nice shot. Enjoy your travels
December 22nd, 2023  
George ace
Great shot.
December 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks so peaceful up there at 30,000 feet.
December 22nd, 2023  
