Previous
Photo 1057
Over 30,000 Feet Up
Above the clouds, flying west to east, as time zones change, and the sun gets lower.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
4
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1057
photos
134
followers
173
following
289% complete
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2023 4:58pm
iphone
,
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
flight
,
plane
,
airplane
,
horizon
,
arial
,
snapseed
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful clear focus
December 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very nice shot. Enjoy your travels
December 22nd, 2023
George
ace
Great shot.
December 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks so peaceful up there at 30,000 feet.
December 22nd, 2023
