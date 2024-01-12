Previous
Lines by njmom3
Lines

A parking lot, trees, a curb, a puddle, reflections. Turned sideways, something quite different.
12th January 2024

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Kathy A ace
Wow, this sure plays tricks with both the eyes and mind
January 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful! Difficult to differentiate the reflection from the real trees
January 15th, 2024  
