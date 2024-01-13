Sign up
Photo 1079
Cobblestone Street
From sideways to upside down. Still playing in puddles.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2024 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
car
,
water
,
street
,
building
,
puddle
,
snapseed
Dave
ace
This messes with the brain. Great shot
January 15th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great reflections
January 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous & makes the brain work!
January 15th, 2024
