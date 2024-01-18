Previous
I’ll leave lights on for you. by njmom3
I’ll leave lights on for you.

The home waits, puddles & all.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Susan Wakely
Nice reflections.
January 19th, 2024  
Brian
Stunning
January 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
January 19th, 2024  
