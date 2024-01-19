Sign up
Previous
Photo 1085
It’s cold outside!
And the gutter needs cleaning!
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
4
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
14
4
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
20th January 2024 10:50am
Public
iphone
,
ice
,
cold
,
icicle
,
snapseed
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Love the difference in textures between the pipe and the icicles
January 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great icicles.
January 20th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fabulous icicles
January 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Cold!
January 20th, 2024
