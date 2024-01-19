Previous
It’s cold outside! by njmom3
Photo 1085

It’s cold outside!

And the gutter needs cleaning!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Love the difference in textures between the pipe and the icicles
January 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great icicles.
January 20th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulous icicles
January 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Cold!
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise