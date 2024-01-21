Previous
A Foggy Drive Home by njmom3
Photo 1087

A Foggy Drive Home

Temperatures are up slightly, and rain is here.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 24th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Nicely caught
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise