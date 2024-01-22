Sign up
Photo 1088
Open or Closed?
A random scene on an afternoon walk.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
25th January 2024 12:28pm
iphone
,
window
,
door
,
color
,
building
,
snapseed
Suzanne
ace
Great colours
January 26th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the colors on this!
January 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I think closed. Maybe it is being remodeled.
January 26th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Cheerful color! A wild guess — it was closed at the time you took the picture. But they might have cleared the boxes and buckets from the entrance later that day.
January 26th, 2024
