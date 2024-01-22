Previous
Open or Closed? by njmom3
Photo 1088

Open or Closed?

A random scene on an afternoon walk.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Suzanne ace
Great colours
January 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love the colors on this!
January 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I think closed. Maybe it is being remodeled.
January 26th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Cheerful color! A wild guess — it was closed at the time you took the picture. But they might have cleared the boxes and buckets from the entrance later that day.
January 26th, 2024  
