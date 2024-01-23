Sign up
Previous
Photo 1089
Puddle in the Parking Lots
Rainy days bring puddles to play in. I did have a concerned coworker stop and ask if I was okay as she sees me close to the ground.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
0
Nada
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th January 2024 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
water
,
rain
,
building
,
puddle
,
snapseed
Milanie
ace
Like the reflection of the steeple
January 26th, 2024
