Puddle in the Parking Lots by njmom3
Puddle in the Parking Lots

Rainy days bring puddles to play in. I did have a concerned coworker stop and ask if I was okay as she sees me close to the ground.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Milanie ace
Like the reflection of the steeple
January 26th, 2024  
