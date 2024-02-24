Sign up
Photo 1121
Wall, Ceiling, Lights
Flash of Red February - negative space.
Playing with the eye of the beholder challenge that has been resurrected. Such fun!
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
b&w
iphone
ceiling
lights
wall
snapseed
eotb-153
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great perspective and sketch effect.
February 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 24th, 2024
365 Project
