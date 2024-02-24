Previous
Wall, Ceiling, Lights by njmom3
Photo 1121

Wall, Ceiling, Lights

Flash of Red February - negative space.

Playing with the eye of the beholder challenge that has been resurrected. Such fun!
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great perspective and sketch effect.
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise