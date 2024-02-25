Sign up
Previous
Photo 1122
Electric
Flash of Red February- negative space.
A drive by shot of a pole. Is it the lines that draw the eyes or the spaces in between. Again, negative space or not?
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
3
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
b&w
iphone
wire
pole
line
snapseed
for2024
Sam Raw
Really love the starkness of this. Very New Topographic...
February 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lots of negative and positive when it comes to electricity.
February 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
Well spotted. love it.
February 25th, 2024
