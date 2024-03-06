Previous
Stripes 3 by njmom3
Photo 1138

Stripes 3

Rainbow challenge day 6.

Same lightbulb. The stripes for today were wide bands of black & yellow.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
311% complete

Shutterbug ace
Very nice. I love the color and the interesting subject.
March 7th, 2024  
