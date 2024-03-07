Previous
Stripes 4 by njmom3
Photo 1140

Stripes 4

Rainbow challenge day 7.

Same lightbulb. Different perspective. The stripes are flat & rectangular. They do not actually converge on a point. The refraction through the tip of the lightbulb creates the curve. It reminds me of a fan or a flashlight.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise