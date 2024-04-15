Previous
One Subject April - Door 15 by njmom3
Photo 1201

One Subject April - Door 15

The door on the other side of the generator enclosure faces the afternoon sun. At about 3 pm in the afternoon, the shadows are interesting. The sun also highlights the facts that is is a metal structure with its dents & imperfections.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise