The Acropolis of Athens

The Acropolis of Athens is perhaps the most well known symbol of the city - perhaps the nation. This is a non traditional image which shows the current route in more so than the temples on top.



We learned that the term Acropolis means on the edge of (acro) the city (polis). The hilltop construction at the edge of the city were a means of protection & oversight. Many cities in Greece each have their own acropolis.