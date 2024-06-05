Sign up
Photo 1252
The Propylaea or Gate
On the steps looking directly up at the columns, the remnants of the ceiling, & the clouds beyond. No people in this image in an otherwise crowded tourist destination.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day....
Tags
iphone
,
greece
,
stone
,
architecture
,
building
,
acropolis
,
athens
,
monument
,
ruins
,
snapseed
