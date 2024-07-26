Previous
As the Lights Come On by njmom3
As the Lights Come On

A walk around a man-made lake as the sun sets.
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Lovely reflected lights.
August 4th, 2024  
Nice light and reflections.
August 4th, 2024  
So lovely
August 4th, 2024  
