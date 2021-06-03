Sign up
Catching the Sun
Walking in the garden this morning I could not resist going back into the house to get my camera and capture this beautiful blossom with the sun shining on it.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Ian George
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
sun
,
pink
,
blossom
,
garden
,
rhododendron
Yoland
ace
Gorgeous
June 3rd, 2021
