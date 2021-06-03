Previous
Next
Catching the Sun by nodrognai
58 / 365

Catching the Sun

Walking in the garden this morning I could not resist going back into the house to get my camera and capture this beautiful blossom with the sun shining on it.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yoland ace
Gorgeous
June 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise