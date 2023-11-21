Sign up
Photo 429
Yellow is the colour
On a dull afternoon, my walk was made much
brighter by his lovely young tree shining in the gloom cast by the taller trees.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wood
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful warm yellows, uplifting and happy. A beautiful photo.
November 21st, 2023
