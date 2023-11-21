Previous
Yellow is the colour by nodrognai
Photo 429

Yellow is the colour

On a dull afternoon, my walk was made much
brighter by his lovely young tree shining in the gloom cast by the taller trees.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Ian George

@nodrognai
Beverley ace
Very beautiful warm yellows, uplifting and happy. A beautiful photo.
November 21st, 2023  
