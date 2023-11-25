Previous
An Evening at Badcall Bay by nodrognai
Photo 431

An Evening at Badcall Bay

One from earlier this year when I was in North West Scotland. An inlet of the larger Eddrachillis Bay on the West coast of Sutherland, Badcall Bay lies to the south of Scourie. The townships of Upper and Lower Badcall .
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Ian George

@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
Beverley ace
Beautiful warm colours in the clouds making stunning reflections.
Very lovely
November 25th, 2023  
