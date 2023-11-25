Sign up
Previous
Photo 431
An Evening at Badcall Bay
One from earlier this year when I was in North West Scotland. An inlet of the larger Eddrachillis Bay on the West coast of Sutherland, Badcall Bay lies to the south of Scourie. The townships of Upper and Lower Badcall .
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Ian George
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
evening
,
scotland
,
islands
,
seaview
Beverley
ace
Beautiful warm colours in the clouds making stunning reflections.
Very lovely
November 25th, 2023
Very lovely