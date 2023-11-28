Previous
Tank Barrier by nodrognai
Photo 433

Tank Barrier

These anti tank blocks built in 1940/41 were part of the defence of the UK against a possible enemy invasion during World War 2. Fortunately they were never put to the test but some of them still remain to remind us of those dark days..
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise