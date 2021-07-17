Sign up
102 / 365
The Sun Sets on a Chain
A lovely evening walk down at the Marina when this rusty chain with its shadow caught my eye.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
chain
sunset
shadow
summer
evening
marina
