Raindrops by nodrognai
116 / 365

Raindrops

This morning I just had to grab my camera to capture the raindrops on my tree peony
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
31% complete

Heather ace
Beautiful, Ian! Those raindrops are like translucent pearls! Well-done! fav
July 31st, 2021  
