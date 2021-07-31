Sign up
116 / 365
Raindrops
This morning I just had to grab my camera to capture the raindrops on my tree peony
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
1
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
150
photos
31
followers
29
following
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Tags
flower
,
rain
,
garden
,
summer
Heather
ace
Beautiful, Ian! Those raindrops are like translucent pearls! Well-done! fav
July 31st, 2021
