131 / 365
Just in Time
I was just in time to catch this boat owner polishing the rails.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
167
photos
32
followers
28
following
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
125
126
127
128
129
36
130
131
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
14th August 2021 2:54pm
Tags
yacht
,
harbour
,
marina
Heather
ace
Great shot ( and great play on his boat's name)!
August 15th, 2021
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 15th, 2021
