134 / 365
Harvest Time Again
A John Deere combine harvester cutting the barley this evening. The field will soon be Odin's playground until it is ploughed again.
18th August 2021
Ian George
@nodrognai
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
18th August 2021 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
summer
farm
harvest
