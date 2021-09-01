Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
148 / 365
Charitable Donations
An appeal for donations for the refugees from Afghanistan brought out this response from our village in just a few days. It always amazes me how generous people can be when helping those less fortunate than themselves
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
184
photos
32
followers
29
following
40% complete
View this month »
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) power
Taken
1st September 2021 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scotland
,
charity
,
afghanistan
,
refugees
,
donations
Heather
ace
This is great to see! It's definitely a testament to people's goodwill and generosity!
September 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close