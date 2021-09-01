Previous
Charitable Donations by nodrognai
148 / 365

Charitable Donations

An appeal for donations for the refugees from Afghanistan brought out this response from our village in just a few days. It always amazes me how generous people can be when helping those less fortunate than themselves
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Ian George

Heather ace
This is great to see! It's definitely a testament to people's goodwill and generosity!
September 1st, 2021  
