The Blackbird's Share by nodrognai
151 / 365

The Blackbird's Share

We have been enjoying the figs over the past 10 days or so and I had me eye on this one to pick today. Unfortunately when I went to the tree this afternoon I was too late and the bird had flown.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Ian George

@nodrognai
