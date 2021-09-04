Sign up
151 / 365
The Blackbird's Share
We have been enjoying the figs over the past 10 days or so and I had me eye on this one to pick today. Unfortunately when I went to the tree this afternoon I was too late and the bird had flown.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
187
photos
32
followers
29
following
41% complete
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Tags
garden
,
disappointment
,
fig
,
blackbird
