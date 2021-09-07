Sign up
154 / 365
It's Over
The end of the harvest at the end of the day,
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
1
1
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) power
Taken
7th September 2021 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
evening
,
end
,
harvest
Heather
ace
What a great shot, Ian, with the setting sun behind the vast field in the foreground. You have really captured the mood. Fav!
September 7th, 2021
