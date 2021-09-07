Previous
It's Over by nodrognai
It's Over

The end of the harvest at the end of the day,
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Ian George

@nodrognai
Heather ace
What a great shot, Ian, with the setting sun behind the vast field in the foreground. You have really captured the mood. Fav!
September 7th, 2021  
