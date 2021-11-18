Sign up
At last, a bloom !
At last the Milk Thistle has bloomed before the first frost. Many regard this plant as being a weed but to me it is a magnificent plant with its dual coloured leaves and those big thorns. It is a most welcome addition to my garden.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
4
2
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
thorns
,
thistle
,
garden
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely close up.
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely close up, I love these thistles and details. Such lovely variegated leaves too.
November 18th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
This looks beautiful capture and great focus and detail. FAV
November 18th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
This is just gorgeous! The color is so vibrant. Nicely captured! Fav!
November 18th, 2021
