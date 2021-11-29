Previous
Getting ready for sleep. by nodrognai
Getting ready for sleep.

The first of my dahlia tubers ready for cleaning and root trimming before being stored until Spring.
Not very pretty underground but the flowers are always beautiful
Ian George

