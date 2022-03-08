Sign up
336 / 365
Good Morning
The sky as I stepped out into my garden
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
3
0
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
382
photos
42
followers
36
following
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
8th March 2022 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
clouds
,
spring
,
sunrise
Desi
How wondrous
March 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful way to start the day! Beautiful shot and colours.
March 8th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
a joyous start to the day.
March 8th, 2022
