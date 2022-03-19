Previous
Nearly here by nodrognai
347 / 365

Nearly here

The buds on the Magnolia are getting ready to burst open.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired.
95% complete

Photo Details

Desi
magical to see the little details of nature that we usually miss
March 19th, 2022  
Heather ace
A wonderful close-up, Ian! I like how you have captured this bud in the process of starting to open. Lovely dof, too!
March 19th, 2022  
