Dahlia - Burlesca by nodrognai
Photo 382

Dahlia - Burlesca

A lovely pompon variety . Starting to enjoy the cooler weather.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Ian George

ace
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Jo Worboys
Instant fav Ian love the pov
August 22nd, 2022  
Heather ace
Wow! Yes to the pov, and what an amazing colour, too! Fav
August 22nd, 2022  
