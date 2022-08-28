Sign up
Photo 387
Another day ends
I enjoy looking at the shapes in the sky during my evening walks.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
2
0
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
435
photos
40
followers
28
following
106% complete
View this month »
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
walk
,
clouds
,
evening
Suzanne
ace
Magnificent sky and plenty of shapes to choose from
August 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these great shapes and colours.
August 28th, 2022
