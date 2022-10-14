Previous
Next
Flower and raindrops by nodrognai
Photo 411

Flower and raindrops

Plenty of opportunities for photographing raindrops now.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and detail, the drops are like magnifying glasses.
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise