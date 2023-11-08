Sign up
Photo 416
Mallard Drake
As I walked past the sun caught this mallard. The green was so eye catching that I had to
capture it.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
465
photos
31
followers
25
following
Tags
green
,
sunshine
,
pond
,
mallard
,
drake
