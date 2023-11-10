Sign up
Previous
Photo 418
Off they sail
This is how the various parts of the wind turbines are transported to the wind farm. A nice sunny and calm day for the journey.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
Tags
river
,
sunshine
,
boat
,
windturbine
,
windfarm
