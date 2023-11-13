Previous
A Sunday Stroll by nodrognai
A Sunday Stroll

The swan family is out and about this afternoon although dad is still in the water. Only four cygnets now out of the original eight.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Ian George

@nodrognai
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely scene. Such a shame there are only four cygnets left but that's better than none at all. Fav.
November 13th, 2023  
