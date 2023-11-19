Sign up
Previous
Photo 427
Low Tide
Sunday afternoon walk without rain, a pleasant experience. With more water than usual flowing into the estuary.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
1
1
Ian George
@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
476
photos
33
followers
27
following
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
19th November 2023 3:07pm
Tags
water
,
rain
,
river
,
autumn
,
tide
,
scotland
,
eastcoast
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty capture.
November 19th, 2023
