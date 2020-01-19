Sign up
Photo 2901
bleak
another one from yesterday... when it snowed...
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
4
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3703
photos
418
followers
51
following
794% complete
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
567
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
18th January 2020 2:49pm
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
cemetery
,
human element
amyK
ace
Nicely composed bleakness
January 20th, 2020
Kevin Wallace
ace
Thank you 💓
January 20th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Snow on a graveyard. Now that is bleak. Nicely composed.
January 20th, 2020
Kristin
So bleak and lifeless ;)
January 20th, 2020
