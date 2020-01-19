Previous
bleak by northy
Photo 2901

bleak

another one from yesterday... when it snowed...
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
amyK ace
Nicely composed bleakness
January 20th, 2020  
Kevin Wallace ace
Thank you 💓
January 20th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Snow on a graveyard. Now that is bleak. Nicely composed.
January 20th, 2020  
Kristin
So bleak and lifeless ;)
January 20th, 2020  
