Photo 2902
ghost stories
not sure where this came from... i started with something else that was going to be called "dinner theatre" and ended up here...
thank you for all the love you poured onto my snowy shots!
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
reflection
,
chair
,
spotlight
,
whimsical
,
dollhouse chair
,
little chair
,
it is now starting to bug me that the chair isn*t perfectly lined up... sigh...
