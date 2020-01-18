Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2900
winter has arrived...
although one can hardly complain as we've had it pretty easy so far, and the storm here in Ontario is nothing like what they got in Newfoundland...
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3694
photos
418
followers
51
following
794% complete
View this month »
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
18th January 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
street
,
winter
,
trees
,
human element
,
street-65
Lee
ace
I guess it's time to stay warm indoors. Unless you have to take photos. Very nicely captured.
January 19th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
That person seems rather relaxed in walking stance but sure looooooks cooooolddd!
January 19th, 2020
Mallory
ace
A really cool capture.
January 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close