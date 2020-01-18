Previous
winter has arrived... by northy
winter has arrived...

although one can hardly complain as we've had it pretty easy so far, and the storm here in Ontario is nothing like what they got in Newfoundland...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Lee ace
I guess it's time to stay warm indoors. Unless you have to take photos. Very nicely captured.
January 19th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
That person seems rather relaxed in walking stance but sure looooooks cooooolddd!
January 19th, 2020  
Mallory ace
A really cool capture.
January 19th, 2020  
