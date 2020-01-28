Previous
stop the world... by northy
Photo 2910

stop the world...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuN6gs0AJls

this started as an "i wanna get off" lament... but somehow morphed into Modern English's "Melt With You" song... which is a little more positive 😎

"I'll stop the world and melt with you
You've seen the difference and it's getting better all the time..."

(work continues to leave me with little time for anything else... hope to be back to your regular scheduled programming sometime... soon... maybe...)
28th January 2020

northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
797% complete

Photo Details

amyK ace
nice spin
January 29th, 2020  
