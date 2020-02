occasionally... a portrait...

for week 8 of the 52 week challenge... "bucket list"



i don't really have a photog bucket list... at least not one that doesn't involve leaving the country which is a tad tricky to do on a moment's notice! however, i do keep intending to work on my virtually non-existent portraiture skills, and this week convinced my "kid" (he's 20!!!!) to sit for me... here he is hamming it up for the camera... anyhoo - this will have to do for now...