off kilter by northy
Photo 2939

off kilter

playing around with in-camera multiple exposure again for my push challenge set by @farmreporter ... prolly one of those things that should NOT be done whilst one has a migraine 🤦🏽‍♀️

incidentally - have discovered that the oly has an in-camera multiple exposure function...
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
805% complete

☠northy ace
@farmreporter - another one!
February 27th, 2020  
diane day ace
very cool shot. It gives the sense of movement. I actually felt motion sickness looking at it.. weird..
February 27th, 2020  
