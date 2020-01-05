Double Trouble

April asked me to do in-camera multiple exposures for this week's get pushed challenge. I thought that the snow would be enough of a blank slate to put my subject against but I was wrong! The sky works so much better!

It may have been better if there was sun to bounce off the snow to really over expose everything, but today's overcast sky did not work.

But - done is better than perfect as they say ... which is good because this is FAR FROM PERFECT.