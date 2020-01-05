Previous
Next
Double Trouble by farmreporter
Photo 1560

Double Trouble

April asked me to do in-camera multiple exposures for this week's get pushed challenge. I thought that the snow would be enough of a blank slate to put my subject against but I was wrong! The sky works so much better!
It may have been better if there was sun to bounce off the snow to really over expose everything, but today's overcast sky did not work.
But - done is better than perfect as they say ... which is good because this is FAR FROM PERFECT.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Genius!! Love it, nailed the challenge to perfection.
January 5th, 2020  
Wendy ace
Here is my sorry attempt at double exposure, April! I have done better, lol - and each time I do this is a learning experience!! @aecasey
I knew what to do with the settings this time, and now know that the sky works best as a background.
Thank you for a great challenge!
January 5th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I think this is incredible!
January 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise