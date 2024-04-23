Previous
Out the Kitchen Window by farmreporter
Out the Kitchen Window

My backyard was over-run by these nasty crows who pushed out all my little songbirds.
So I grabbed a shot before sending Prince out to chase them away!
Wendy

