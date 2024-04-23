Sign up
Previous
Photo 2431
Grrr...
I dropped the SD card that had my RAW images into the wrong slot of my desktop and now cannot retrieve it.
So - I had to use my JPEG card and was not able to properly process this sunrise.
Grrrr....
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
2
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3675
photos
129
followers
97
following
666% complete
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
23rd April 2024 8:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
sunrise
,
swamp
,
wetland
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture but how frustrating for you Wendy
April 24th, 2024
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
April 24th, 2024
