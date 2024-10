April @aecasey challenged me to do a still life for this week’s get pushed, and since it has been on my mind to enter Jackie’s BLD (Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner) challenge of green, and since I always like the graininess of high ISO photo’s which give them an old artist effect, and since I am falling WAAY behind on the 52 Week Challenge, I decided to do a three-fer with this photo.