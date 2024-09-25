Sign up
Photo 2516
Ontario Rambling
Hubby likes to reminisce by traveling the back roads of his old stomping grounds when we get back to Ontario.
And I love the character of the many barns that are found there.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3774
photos
122
followers
93
following
690% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
25th September 2024 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
barn
,
ontario
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 7th, 2024
