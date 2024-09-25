Previous
Ontario Rambling by farmreporter
Ontario Rambling

Hubby likes to reminisce by traveling the back roads of his old stomping grounds when we get back to Ontario.
And I love the character of the many barns that are found there.
Wendy

@farmreporter
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
October 7th, 2024  
