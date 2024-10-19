Previous
Willow Creek by farmreporter
Willow Creek

Autumn in my area is monochromatic … mostly light sandy yellows and browns with the odd drab greens. So, I was quite delighted to see a touch of orange and yellows along the creek bottom. For my get pushed challenge from Laura @la_photographic who challenged me to try selective colour.
I REALLY do not know what I am doing in post processing, other than simple cropping so this was quite challenging for me.
I masked the colour I wanted to select in Lightroom, made a new mask and inverted it for what I wanted to be in B&W, and that is all she wrote … all I could do!
Wendy

Wendy ace
@la_photographic
Here you go, Laura!! Some selective colour.
October 21st, 2024  
